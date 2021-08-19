ELECTRIC VEHICLE HOME CHARGING: TIPS FOR YOUR COMMUNITY

Help keep residents in your community safe from fire and electric shock hazards related to charging electric vehicles by sharing these safety tips
Source: U.S. Fire Administration
Photo: May 2021: A Chevrolet Bolt parked inside a garage is believed to have started a home fire in Virginia that displaced a family and caused an estimated $235,000 in damage. There were no injuries. : Loudoun County Fire and Rescue
August 19, 2021 (San Diego) - There are over 1 million electric vehicles (EVs) on the road in the United States. President Biden's executive order, calling for the federal government to try to ensure that half of all vehicles sold in the United states be electric by 2030, ensures that number will increase significantly in the coming years.
Many residents in your community have already bought an EV, or are thinking about buying one, but they may not know about the fire and electric shock hazards associated with charging EVs at home.
- A new, dedicated circuit for your EV charging device. Older home wiring may not be suitable for use with EV supply equipment.
- A Level 2 charging device (if that is your preferred charging method).
- Follow manufacturer's guidelines when charging your vehicle. Check with your local dealer if you need additional information.
- Purchase a charging device that is certified by a nationally recognized testing laboratory.
- Plug Level 1 EV chargers directly into an outlet designed to handle the amperage of the charging device. Never use a multiplug adapter or extension cord.
- Install a residual current device with the charging unit. It will turn off the power if a fault is detected and help prevent a fire.
- Place all charging device components out of reach of children when not in use.
- Maintain the components of your charging station according to the manufacturer’s maintenance guidelines. Signs of excessive wear may indicate a potential shock hazard. Never use an EV charger with obvious signs of damage.
- Cover the EV charging station outlet to stop water from entering. Check the manufacturer's guidelines to make sure it is safe to charge your EV in wet conditions.
