ELECTRIC VEHICLE HOME CHARGING: TIPS FOR YOUR COMMUNITY

Help keep residents in your community safe from fire and electric shock hazards related to charging electric vehicles by sharing these safety tips

Source: U.S. Fire Administration

Photo: May 2021: A Chevrolet Bolt parked inside a garage is believed to have started a home fire in Virginia that displaced a family and caused an estimated $235,000 in damage. There were no injuries. : Loudoun County Fire and Rescue

August 19, 2021 (San Diego) - There are over 1 million electric vehicles (EVs) on the road in the United States. President Biden's executive order, calling for the federal government to try to ensure that half of all vehicles sold in the United states be electric by 2030, ensures that number will increase significantly in the coming years.

Many residents in your community have already bought an EV, or are thinking about buying one, but they may not know about the fire and electric shock hazards associated with charging EVs at home.

Home EV charging types

There are 2 types of home charging: Level 1 and Level 2.

Level 1 uses the charger included with the EV. These chargers are plugged into a standard 120-volt outlet.

Level 2 charging uses a charger that is sold separately from the EV and allows for faster charging times. They are plugged into a 240-volt outlet.