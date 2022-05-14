ELEGANT JAMUL HAVEN BED AND BREAKFAST IS UP FOR SALE, ALONG WITH ADJACENT DREAM HOME

By Miriam Raftery

May 14, 2022 (Jamul) – Many area residents have fond memories of visits to Jamul Haven, a five-star Victorian-era bed and breakfast inn where William and Marianne Roetzheim hosted overnight guests, as well as an adjacent home where they hosted special events and teas. Now the entire property near Steele Canyon Golf Course is up for sale, including both the historic and new homes, pool and more.

The inn has been closed for the past six years “During that time Marianne and I built a new house a bit farther out in Jamul. Actually, we split a lot with our daughter's family, so we built one house and Regina and Travis built another house on the adjoining lot,” says William Roetzheim in an e-mail to past visitors. “Now that we're all moved in, we're selling the entire Jamul Haven complex.”

The asking price for both houses together is just under $2.5 million, or they can be purchased individually.

The four-bedroom historic home and former inn was built in 1890 as part of the Charles Gifford ranch and once served as a stagecoach stop. Lovingly restored by the Roetzheims, its features include copper ceilings and fixtures, hardwood flooring, stained glass windows, four bedrooms each with attached bath, large wrap-around porch, gated entry, solar power and beautiful views. The historic home located at 13510 Jamul Drive is listed at $990,000 and can be viewed at https://lyleandgrace.com/properties/13510-jamul-drive-jamul-ca-91935-ptp2202887.

The newer home at 13518 Jamul Drive is listed at $1,499,000. It has 6,300 square feet and was built in 1990. Designed for entertaining, it includes an outdoor pavilion with full kitchen, a wine cellar, dance room with party lights, bar, spiral staircase, open beamed ceilings, seven bedrooms, pool and spa with waterfall and waterslide, Asian gardens, a greenhouse and “green cathedral” room made of trees. The listing can be seen at https://lyleandgrace.com/home-search/listings/13121094981--13518-jamul-drive-jamul-ca-91935-trestle_crmls-ptp2202886.

The listing agent for both homes is Lyle Caddell at Compass Real Estate (619) 726-1924.