EMBR DISPENSARY, LARGEST IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY, OPENS IN LA MESA

Source: La Mesa Chamber of Commerce

Photo courtesy of Sandra Small, photographer

April 27, 2021 (La Mesa) -- On Tuesday April 20, the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce joined members of the community and vendors at the grand opening of EMBR Dispensary. This new 35,000 square-foot dispensary at 8300 Center Drive in La Mesa is the largest dispensary in San Diego county.

In addition to touring the cannabis dispensary, guests were able to meet vendors in another area on the site and be entertained by the live artist group, the B-Side Players. The vendors that joined on this special occasion were the Sensi Magazine team, the Phat Panda team, the CRU team, the CLSICS team, Crown Genetics, Smarty Plants, Ember Valley, Mary’s Medicinals, WEED, and Papa & Barkley. If that wasn’t enough to celebrate this grand opening, guests were also entertained by performers/DJ’s: Mikey Beltran aka Mikey Beats and Brian Karns aka I.T. Brian.

This festive occasion included a ribbon cutting with owner Sonny Langdon, Christina Dahm from the corporate team who flew in with Sonny for this grand opening, General Manager, Isaac Romero, Assistant General Manager, Ed Medrano, La Mesa City Council Member Bill Baber, Chamber CEO Mary England, Board Member Brian Sack and more.

According to the Chamber’s press release, EMBR Dispensary prides itself on offering high quality cannabis products with competitive prices and a wide variety of edibles, topicals, concentrates and more, as well as offers curbside pick-up in addition to in-store shopping. Health and safety measures are followed to keep customers and employees safe. Social distancing is enforced, masks are required to be worn by staff and customers, hand sanitizer is provided, and temperature checks are conducted.

For information on EMBR’s expansion throughout California, connect with them on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/embr-dispensaries or visit their website: embr.us/ethos.