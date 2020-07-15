EMERGENCY SLEEPING CABINS ON AGENDA FOR EL CAJON PLANNING COMMISSION JULY 21

By Miriam Raftery

Photos: Screenshots, NBC7: an emergency sleeping cabin in City Heights built by Amikas

July 15, 2020 (El Cajon) – Last year, the nonprofit Amikas built an emergency sleeping cabin as a demonstration project at a church in El Cajon. The group hopes to win city approval to allow similar units to be used to temporarily house homeless people, particularly women, including women veterans.

That requires a change in the city’s zoning ordinance, which the city will consider at a public hearing of the El Cajon Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 21 at 7 p.m.

An agenda report will be available 72 hours before the meeting. Due to COVID-19, the public may participate by emailing Anthony Shute at tshute@cityofelcajon.us and reference “Emergency Sleeping Cabins” in the subject line, or to attend via telephone call (619) 441-1742.

“All people deserve a safe place to sleep. Period. Studies have shown that extended periods of sleep deprivation take an extreme toll on our ability to function,” the Amikas website states. When we’re well rested, we have the best chance of being able to participate in making a healthy community. Quality of life increases while crime decreases.”

NBC 7 ran a report on Amikas last year, when the organization was in the process of building an emergency sleeping cabin in El Cajon.

The units can be built, fully furnished, for approximately $4,000 but do not include plumbing, so there are no bathroom or kitchen facilities, raising the question of where homeless residents would be able to access restrooms and showers for sanitation purposes. In some other cities, more elaborate tiny homes have sometimes been built with full amenities, but at substantially higher cost.

Another issue is whether the unit would be required to be on wheels to be mobile. One homeless person who formerly lived in a tiny home on wheels told ECM that it was hard to sleep in and reminded him of being on a boat.

But with a shortage of shelter space in El Cajon and no shelters at all in other East County communities, emergency cabins could provide a far safer option for some homeless people to sleeping on the streets.

View public hearing notice.