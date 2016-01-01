Enchanted Village gala raises $600K+ to support adults with intellectual, developmental challenges

Event drew the community together in support of compassionate care and a safe, inclusive place for adults to thrive

Photo by Samantha Andico courtesy Noah Homes Photo by Samantha Andico courtesy Noah Homes

East County News Service

Dec. 10, 2025 (Spring Valley) – Compassionate care took center stage at the Enchanted Village Gala last weekend.

More than 150 attendees gathered in Spring Valley to raise funds for Noah Homes , the nonprofit organization and residential community that enriches the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Guests attending the event helped raise more than $600,000 for Noah Homes.

The Enchanted Village Gala featured dazzling holiday lights, live jazz by The Soto Six , delicious appetizers and specialty cocktails, photos with Santa and a touch of holiday magic.

Popular live and silent auction items included high-end accessories, a vacation in Orlando, Fla., local eats, staycations and VIP attractions, and a tree adorned with glass snowflakes handcrafted by a Noah Homes parent.

Noah Homes leaders shared that a surprise moment included a $50,000 donation from the Noah’s Ark Angel Foundation

“Those who support Noah Homes, both financially and through volunteering, have the biggest hearts and an unmatched desire to transform the lives of adults with disabilities,” says Sandra Rocco-Melville , executive director of Noah Homes. “We are enormously grateful to every person who contributed to the success of the Enchanted Village Gala, which directly impacts the lives of the 90 folks who call Noah Homes home.”

Noah Homes relies on the support of donors, grantors, and volunteers to remain operational. Each year, the nonprofit operates at a $10,000 deficit per resident, which equates to 30 percent of its total operating expenses. The Enchanted Village Gala is one way to ensure an ongoing, high level of care for residents.

Funds from this year’s gala will also support a road safety enhancement project at Noah Homes to maintain the ongoing safety of its residents.

Noah Homes is a nonprofit organization that enriches the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) through empathetic and compassionate caregiving. A residential community in Spring Valley since 1983, Noah Homes is a nationally recognized model of care.