ENCHANTED VILLAGE IN SPRING VALLEY DEC. 16-22

East County News Service

November 21, 2022 (Spring Valley) - Noah Homes in Spring Valley invites you to its annual Enchanted Village December 16-22 from 5-8 p.m.

Guests will stroll through acres of brilliantly lit trees, magical cottages, light tunnels, live entertainers, and over a million lights with interactive displays and other festive decorations. Santa will be at the Enchanted Village every night for photos with guests.

Donations are requested to support lifelong homes for people with developmental disabilities at Noah’s Homes. For more information, visit enchantedvillage.org/.