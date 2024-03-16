ENGAGED COUPLE SEEKS PHOTOGRAPHER WHO SHOT THIS PHOTO IN BORREGO ON MARCH 16, 2024

By Miriam Raftery

April 24, 2025 (Borrego Springs) -- Just over a year ago, on March 16, 2024 amid a superbloom season, Tom Eichacher and Olivia Natt visited the flower fields along Henderson Road in the Anza-Borrego Desert, where they became engaged to be married.

“Someone with a professional photo set-up took our pictures, and I'm trying desperately to find them!” Natt told East County Magazine. At left is the photo of the couple.

She says the photographer is a woman, who said she is Korean. “My partner actually took a photograph of me with the photographer, looking at her monitor,” adds Natt, who provided the image below right.

The wedding is set for June, and the couple is hoping one of our readers will recognize the photographer and know how to reach her.

You can contact Olivia Natt via her roommate’s email at lina.misitzis@gmail.com and please copy editor@eastcountymagazine.org so that we can hopefully report on a happy ending to this story.





