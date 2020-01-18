ENJOY A FLAMENCO SHOW, TAPAS AND PAELLA WITH OUR EAST COUNTY DINING CLUB JANUARY 30TH

January 21, 2020 (La Mesa) -- You're invited to support East County Magazine at our most exciting East County Dining Club event yet! At the Spacebar Cafe & Wine Bistro on Thursday, January 30th, take a virtual trip to Spain.

This special event begins with happy hour and Spanish-style tapas (appetizers) at 6 p.m., followed by delicious dinner options incuding Paella Valencia and a live Flamenco show at 7 p.m. We will have prize drawings galore, too!

Feast your eyes on our very special menu here, with a range of options in every price range including Paellla Valencia (seafood or meat versions), the national dish of Spain:

The restaurant asks that you pre-order your main dish (entree) when you RSVP to us at (619)698-7617 or email editor@eastcountymagazine.org. You can pay at the event, and you can order everything else there including appetizers, deserts, salads, wine, beer, or other beverages.

Spacebar Cafe & Wine Bistro will donate 20% of proceeds to East County Media to benefit East County Magazine and East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts. In addition, 100% of raffle ticket sales will benefit these nonprofit causes.

The venue only seats 50, and we already have lots of RSVPs off our dining club list -- so we recommend that you RSVP early to reserve space! Be sure to tell us your entree/main dish off this special menu for the event when you RSVP at (619)698-7617 or editor@eastcountymagazine.org.

Spacebar Cafe & Wine Bistro is located at 7454 University Avenue in La Mesa. For more info on the restaurant, visit www.AtSpaceBar.com.