ENTER IF YOU DARE: HAUNTED FOREST AT BANNER RANCH IN JULIAN

East County News Service

October 27, 2021 (Julian) – You’re invited to get into the Halloween spooky spirit Halloween weekend at Ghost Town Banner City’s haunted forest from 7 to 11 p.m. The Haunted Forest is located at historic Banner Ranch about seven miles from downtown Julian.

Check in at the Banner Store and take the one-third mile stroll through the haunted forest – if you dare. Graveyards, ghosts, and ghouls galore! All Ages welcome! (Parental discretion advised; this site is suggested age 10 and up due to some content/scenes. It also contains strobe lights, fog machines and sudden sounds/movements.)

Bring a pumpkin to carve from one of Julian’s you-pick pumpkin patches; a limited number of pumpkins will be for sale at Banner Ranch.

This event is weather permitting; call 760-237-0046 to confirm if open for the evening.

A portion of The Haunted Forest proceeds are going towards Julian Town Christmas Decorations! Tickets are available on site or at www.bannerranchjulian.com or visit https://facebook.com/events/s/ghost-town-banner-citys-the-ha/26043521918...

You can make a trip of it and spend the night in one of Banner Ranch’s tiny houses, covered wagons, or camping sites. The site also includes a historic general store built in 1872, coin op pool tables, friendly pet burros Elvis & Jerry Lee and easy access to miles of hiking trails.