ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVISTS PROTEST AT “POLLUTING” SDG&E POWER PLANT IN EL CAJON

East County News Service

Photos by Roger Coppock

August 21, 2021 (El Cajon) – SD350, an environmental and climate change action group, held a march with dozens of activists today to protest SDG&E’s Cuyamaca Peak gas-fired power plant at 200 N. Johnson Avenue in El Cajon.

“It is long past the time that methane burning like this was replaced by batteries, and a diverse source mix,” says Roger Coppock, a climate change activist who participated in the march and demonstration.

Organizers say this facility and SDG&E pollute surrounding environmental justice communities, harm health, and contribute to the climate crisis with gas sourced by fracking. They called on SDG&E to stop polluting East County communities and switch to renewable alternatives.

“The polluting nitrogen oxides from this plant expose residents to asthma and other health impacts in a disadvantaged community. This plant also relies on dirty energy contributing to devastating climate change effects like drought and wildfires, fracking our future,” a press release for the event stated. “El Cajon and San Diego residents call on Sempra to not renew the permit of this plant and replace peaker plants with safe, renewable local solar energy and battery storage.”

SDG&E has made a major push to invest in clean energy alternatives such as wind and solar, purchasing power from several renewable energy projects in the region. But the utility also continues to operate peaker plants powered by fossil fuels.

Speakers at the event included Scott Kelley, SanDiego350 volunteer, Alana Ethridge and Danielle Wilkerson, East County BIPOC Coalition, Victoria Abrenica, Spring Valley Cleanup Crew, Karinna Gonzalez-Hammond Climate Solutions and Dr. Vi Nguyen, Co-Founder of San Diego Pediatricians for Clean Air.

Several political leaders were also present including La Mesa Councilman Jack Shu and Stephen Houlahan, candidate for Congress and former Santee Councilman.