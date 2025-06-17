ENVIRONMENTALISTS SOUND ALARM OVER BUDGET AMENDMENT TO SELL OFF PUBLIC LANDS—INCLUDING FOREST LANDS IN EAST COUNTY

By Miriam Raftery

Image: Lands proposed for sale in Rep. Darrell Issa's district

June 18, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – Senate Republicans have slipped language into the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” budget reconciliation measure that would allow sale of up to 250 million acres of federal public lands in 11 states including California.

The Wilderness Society calls this a “disturbing giveaway that sets an extremely dangerous precedent.”

A map of lands to be sold includes much of Cleveland National Forest in San Diego’s East County, as well as portions of Mt. Laguna and Pine Valley, plus large tracts of U.S. Forest and Bureau of Land Management lands in northeast county, desert areas near Anza Borrego Desert State Park, and even some coastal locations.

Over 16 million acres are proposed for sale in California, including Big Sur, an iconic and picturesque section of California’s coastline.

Find links to contact your Congressional members and Senators at the bottom of this article.

There have been several versions of this and descriptions of acreage vary.

REI Coop says the bill would “force the sale of up to 3.3 million acres of lands controlled by the Bureau of and Management and the U.S. Forest Service.”

The National Forest Homeowners Association, which represents inholder owners of cabins in National Forests, says the bill in the Senate proposes sale of 2.5 to 3.5 million acres which could include land under cabin tracts in several states.”The language also authorizes additional sales of federal lands in the future. The potential is very troubling,” an email from the association states.

Mair Rathburn owns a cabin in East County within Cleveland National Forest on land that appears to be potentially put up for sale if the bill passes both houses of Congress and is signed by President “We are in the process of renewing our permit near Pine Creek between Mt. Laguna and Pine Valley,” she told ECM yesterday. “I heard nothing about this until today, when they put this stuff through.”

Cleveland National Forest was established in 1908 by President Theodore Roosevelt and named for President Grover Cleveland. “I thought it was irreversible,” says Rathburn. “If you sell off these lands, you can’t unsell them.”

Photo: Cleveland National Forest in San Diego's East County

It’s unclear where all of the lands at stake are located, though the Wilderness Society has a map focused on 250 million additional acres that a new amendment in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee requires be sold within five years.

Even wilderness study areas, areas of critical environmental concern, roadless habitat and critical wildlife habitat would all be eligible for sale to any interested party, according to the Wilderness Society. The lands proposed for sale include over 82 million in Alaska, where prior administrations have protected arctic wilderness areas.

Photo, right by Diliff: Big Sur coastline, cc by SA 3.0

According to the Center for American Progress, the bill provides zero opportunity for public input.

An earlier effort to put a smaller amount of public lands up for sale was killed in the House after constituents flooded legislators with letters opposing a budget amendment there. Now, opponents of selling off America's public lands are hoping the public will again mobilize to defeat the Senate version of the bill.

What you can do: how to take action

If passed by the Senate, the bill would then go back to the House to approved the amended reconciliation budget bill. So you can contact both your Congressional representative and Senator to voice your views.

REI Coop has set up a “Stop the Public Lands Selloff” link to contact public officials.

Contacts for California Senators and San Diego Congressional members:





U.S. SENATE

Alex Padilla (D)

E-mail: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/(link is external)

Washington D.C.: Phone (202) 224 - 3553, Fax (202) 224-2200

San Diego: Phone (619) 239 - 3884; Fax (202) 228 - 3863

San Diego office: 600 B St., Suite 2240, San Diego, CA 92101-4604

Website: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/(link is external)

Adam Schiff (D)

E-mail: https://www.schiff.senate.gov/get-in-touch/(link is external)

Washington D.C.: phone (202) 224-3841; fax (202) 228-3954

San Diego: phone (619) 231-9712; (619) 231-1108 fax

Website: https://www.schiff.senate.gov/(link is external)

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

San Diego’s Eastern Region includes all or portions of 5 Congressional districts:

49th district – Mike Levin (D)

E-mail via this link: https://mikelevin.house.gov/zip-code-lookup?form=/contact/request-an-app...(link is external)

Washington: Phone: (202) 225-3906

Oceanside: Phone (760) 599-5000

District office: 2204 El Camino Real Suite 314, Oceanside, CA 92054

Website: https://mikelevin.house.gov/(link is external)

50th district – Darrell Issa (R)

E-mail: https://hunter.house.gov/contact-me/email-me(link is external)

Washington D.C. Phone: 202-225-5672

San Marcos: Phone: (760) 304-7575

District office: 570 Rancheros Dr. Unit 250, San Marcos, CA 92069

Website: https://issa.house.gov/(link is external)

51st district - Juan Vargas (D)

E-mail: https://vargas.house.gov/contact(link is external)

Washington D.C.: Phone: 202-225-8045 Fax: 202-225-2772

San Diego: Phone: 619-422-5963 Fax: 619-422-7290

District office: 333 F Street, #A, Chula Vista, CA 91910-2624

Website: http://vargas.house.gov/

52nd District -- Scott Peters (D)

E-mail: http://scottpeters.house.gov/contact(link is external)

1201 Longworth Office Bldg. Washington, DC 20515

Phone: 202-225-0508

District office: 4350 Executive Drive Suite 105, San Diego, CA 92121

Phone: 858-455-5550

Website: http://scottpeters.house.gov/(link is external)

53rd district: Sara Jacobs (D)

E-mail: https://sarajacobs.house.gov/contact/(link is external)

Washington: Phone: (202) 225-2040; Fax: (202) 225-2948

San Diego: Phone: (619) 280-5353

District office: 2700 Adams Avenue #102, San Diego, CA 92116

Website: https://sarajacobs.house.gov/(link is external)

Don’t know who your Congressional representative is?







Type in your zip code at this link to find out: www.house.gov/writerep(link is external)







Or check this map at the San Diego Registrar of Voters:







www.co.san-diego.ca.us/voters/Eng/maps/Cust-Rdy_Assembly.jpg





