ENVIRONMENTALISTS SUE TO BLOCK FANITA RANCH IN SANTEE

File photo: the devastating 2003 Cedar Fire, which caused traffic gridlock on local freeways, scorched an estimated 95% of the site where Fanita Ranch would be built.

October 25, 2020 (Santee) – Four environmental groups have filed a lawsuit against the city of Santee and councilmembers. The groups contend that the city council ignored fire dangers, habitat impacts and cultural resources in approving Fanita Ranch, a major housing development.

The suit, filed Wednesday by Preserve Wild Santee, Center for Biological Diversity, Endangered Habitats League and California Chaparral Institute, contend that the Council erred in not recirculating an Environmental Impact analysis after a last-minute change that removed a key evacuation route, the Magnolia Avenue extension.

"The project overlaps with dangerous fire-risk areas and known populations of sensitive species," said Van Collinsworth of Preserve Wild Santee. He contends that removing the Magnolia extension will make safe evacuations more difficult, endangering lives and worsening traffic, He notes that a Cal Fire map designates most of the project as a “very high fire hazard severity zone.” Several past fires have scorched the site, including the 2003 Cedar Fire.

"Even with repeated warnings from fire experts, Santee officials illegally fast-tracked this dangerous development," said Tiffany Yap, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The city is ignoring the climate crisis, increasing wildfire danger and prioritizing developer profits over the safety of new residents and existing communities.

The project, if built, would include 2,949 homes on 2,600 acres as well as a farm and a town center with retail, offices, a school and a fire station, as well as 1,600 acres preserved as open space, according to the developer, Home Fed Fanita Rancho LLC. The project would house an estimated 8,000 residents. Environmentalists contend approximately 989 acres of habitat would be destroyed or degraded, endangering gnatcatchers, fairy shrimp, western spadefoot toads, Qino checkerspot butterflies and other wildlife.