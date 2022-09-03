EQUESTRIAN CENTER RISING IN LAKESIDE

By Shiloh Ireland

September 3, 2022 (Lakeside) – The new 13.88-acre Dianne Jacob Equestrian Center, long a dream for Lakeside residents, is finally becoming a reality after numerous delays. Located on Moreno Avenue at Willow Road, the covered arena and several outbuilding constructions are moving at a steady pace. The steel is prefabricated and as of mid-August when these shots were taken, the roof is in place as well as one wall of the arena.

The grandstand will hold 400 people. The newest target date for opening is early 2023. This will be a premier facility for Lakeside and Southern California that will feature junior rodeo, dog and car shows, farmer markets and more. A care-taker will be on site.

Did you know that early on in concept, a soccer field was discussed for this site? Lakeside and the surrounding equestrian communities will have a fun place for the whole family. The original name of the park was changed to former supervisor Dianne Jacob of District 2 in honor of her tremendous efforts to bring this park to fruition.

The following are some of the features gleaned from the county website:

Covered arena

Outside arena

Livestock corrals

Multi-purpose building

Fully functioning kitchen/concession building equipped with new equipment, grease trap, and appliances

Restrooms with showers

Detached restroom building

Recreational vehicle overnight parking with utility hookups

Recreational vehicle pad with utility hookups where a volunteer County-contracted park host may stay

Warm-up track

Publicly accessible day-use area with staging amenities including a shade structure on a concrete pad with picnic tables, ADA accessible parking, hitching posts, trash enclosure for manure, and a hose bib

Public use perimeter trail with potential future trail connections to other parks in the region

Manure composting area

More information can be obtained by contacting County Parks and Recreation.