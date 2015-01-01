Escaped felon in Lemon Grove

East County News Service East County News Service

Dec. 24, 2025 (Lemon Grove) -- The Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation is looking to the public for help in locating a wanted felon who escaped from custody.

Just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18, Sheriff's Deputies observed Hiram Sanchez, 36, in the 7100 block of Broadway in Lemon Grove. He was wanted on an active and outstanding felony warrant. Deputies contacted Sanchez and placed him in handcuffs.

During the arrest, Sanchez fled from deputies on foot onto state Route 94, placing himself and the deputies in extreme danger. Deputies did not pursue Sanchez onto the freeway.

At some point, Sanchez slipped out of his handcuffs and continued to run away.

Deputies immediately coordinated with the California Highway Patrol as well as with the San Diego Police Department's helicopter and Sheriff's K-9 resources to conduct a thorough search of the area, but Sanchez was not located.

The San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force is actively looking for Sanchez. It is believed he may be somewhere in the East County, possibly El Cajon or La Mesa. He is not considered a danger to the community.

Sanchez is a Hispanic man standing about 5-foot-9 and weighing about160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hat, black shirt, black athletic pants and white shoes.