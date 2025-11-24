Escaped inmate sought after leaving Cal Fire work camp in Julian

East County News Service

November 24, 2025 (Julian) -- California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for an incarcerated man who walked away today from La Cima Conservation Camp run by Cal Fire in Julian.

Joseph Lee Randall, 28, was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, gray sweatpants and could be in white tennis shoes or black boots. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 209 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Staff realized Randall was missing around 3:15 a.m. during a head count. After a second emergency count confirmed he was missing, agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were directed to locate and apprehend Randall; notification was also made to local law enforcement.

Randall was received from Butte County on May 19. He was sentenced to eight years for corporal injury, petty theft, vehicle theft and grand theft.

Anyone who sees Randall or has knowledge of his whereabouts should contact any law enforcement agency, or 9-1-1, or contact Special Agent Lopez 619-666-5523.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.