East County News Service

September 27, 2021 (Escondido) - The public is invited to the monthly Escondido Art Association artists’ reception held at the Artists Gallery at 121 W. Grand Avenue, Escondido, on Saturday, October 9 from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Come on by the gallery, meet the artists and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

All artwork in the gallery will be 10% off all day from 11 a.m. until closing.