ESCONDIDO RENAISSANCE FAIRE: 16TH CENTURY FANTASY WITH A PIRATE FLAIR

Event slated for Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 6-7

By Henri Migala

Photos by Mark and Miriam Raftery

October 14, 2021 (Escondido) -- What can be better than knights in shining armor, jousting, pirates, music, food and Halloween? You can have them all at the upcoming Escondido Renaissance Faire.

“We have been recreating the magic, excitement, wonders and beauty of 16th century Queen Elizabeth’s England for over 20 years,” says Richard Pavia, CEO of the Escondido Renaissance Faire.

“Our goal is to not only show and teach people how nice it was after the great plague, but also to teach people how it actually was living in the 16th century, with demonstrations about cooking, sewing, and the weapons of the era,” Pavia adds.

Activities at the event, which will be held on October 30 - 31 & November 6 - 7, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., at Felicita County Park in Escondido, include a Queen’s parade, a Battle Pageant, Battle of the Bone (a group called The Wilds fighting over a bone), music, jesters, sword swallowers, and horse mounted jousting using lances and full armor at 4:00 pm daily.

During the first weekend, Oct 30-31, Halloween weekend, all the vendors and guilds will be distributing trick or treat bags for all the kids.

In addition to 16th century knights in shining armor, there are also pirates. “We like to be inclusive in our fantasy play,” says Pavia. “The community loves it.”

Corsairs were pirates operating in the Caribbean from the 15th through 18th centuries, according to “The Golden Age of Piracy,” an article in the Royal Museums Greenwich website.

People are encouraged to dress up and participate in the fantasy, although it’s not necessary. Pavia encourages guests to “leave the world behind you when you cross through the gates into the 16th century, and the fantasy is yours! It’s also a great place to buy a Halloween costume.”

Food is available. Visitors can purchase fare such as turkey legs, meat pies, and Scottish Eggs (sausage wrapped around a hardboiled egg and deep fried. The eggs used to be eaten by miners in England).

Details of the event:

Escondido Renaissance Faire

October 30 - 31 & November 6 - 7, 2021

10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Felicita County Park

742 Clarence Lane, Escondido, CA 92029

There is a $3 charge by the county to park.

Cost of the event: $25 for adults, $15 for children 5-11 and free for children under 5.

Show Times:

10:00 a.m. - The Faire Opens

12:00 p.m. - The Queens Royal Parade and Progress

02:00 p.m. - Battle Pageant

03:00 p.m. - Battle of the Bone†

04:00 p.m. - Jousting Tournament

06:00 p.m. - Closing Time

Event website:

https://www.oldetymeproductions.com/