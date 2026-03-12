Ethan Talks to Animals: Eat Your Food Fussy Filo

Book by Nico Waters

Reviewed by Pennell Paugh

March 12, 2026 (San Diego) -- San Diegan Nico Waters has written a series of children’s books. In Ethan Talks to Animals, second grader Ethan can talk to animals. Together with his dog, Chewie, Ethan helps their next-door neighbor’s cat to eat his new diet.

As it turns out, Ethan hates eating brussels sprouts. Instead, he puts his veggies in the dog dish. Chewie then hides the icky vegetables in the plant next to the fireplace.

Ethan makes a deal with the plump orange cat, Filo. If Ethan will eat his brussels sprouts at dinner, Filo will eat his new food. As promised, Ethan really eats a bowl of his most unfavorite food the next night. Will Filo keep to his deal with Ethan?

At the end of the story, the author asks questions of the readers to help them understand and apply some of the story’s lessons to their own lives.

Nico Waters has published five children’s educational fiction books with Capstone and six with Saddleback Educational Publishing. Besides writing books, Nico enjoys making greeting cards and searching online for great dinner and dessert recipes. She lives in San Diego with her husband.