EVACUATION ADVISORY LIFTED FOR COCHES FIRE

Update 5:35 p.m.: The evacuation advisory has been lifted and the evacuation center at W.D. Hall Elementary has been closed.

Update 5:10 p.m.: Cal Fire reports the fire's forward spread has been stopped at 30 acres; it is 5 percent contained. No structures have been damaged or destroyed.

May 12, 2021 (Lakeside) – The #CochesFire that started along I-8 east, south of Los Coches Road in Lakeside, has grown to 30 acres. Evacuation warnings have been issued for the area and anyone wishing to evacuate can go to WD Hall Elementary School at 1376 Pepper Drive in El Cajon. There are no mandatory evacuation orders as of 4:40 p.m.

The fire is burning at a moderate rate of spread and moving toward the Walmart and Valleyview Truck Trail. Air tankers, helicopters and multiple fire engine are battling the blaze.

The right lane of I-8 is blocked by the brush fire and traffic is backed up to state route 67/Magnolia exit. Expect delays of up to a half hour, KUSI reports.

The CHP incidents page reports that a witness who reported the fire said a Volkswagen bug vehicle painted like a Padres hat was parked near where the fire started, though it is unknown whether this is related.

