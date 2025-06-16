EVACUATIONS IN BONSALL

Update 5:26 p.m.-- Evacuation warnings have been lifted. The fire is now 20 acres and 10% contained, Cal Fire reports. Evacuation orders remain in place.

Update 4:29 p.m.-- Forward spread of the #MissionFire has been stopped, per Cal Fire.

June 16, 2025 (Bonsall) -- The #MissionFire is burning near South Mission Rd. and La Canada Rd. in Bonsall. According to the San Diego County Sheriff, an evacuation order is in place for areas shade in red shown on the evacuation map at this link. This means everyone in the area should leave immediately. Areas in yellow are under evacuation warnings.

The temporary evacuation point is at Bonsall Elementary School per Genasys.

Watch Duty App reports the fire is 19 acres and 5% contained.

