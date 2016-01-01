EVACUATIONS DUE TO ROADRUNNER FIRE IN BOULEVARD

Update 3:20 p.m.-- Evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted; forward spread has been stopped.

Update 1:30 p.m.-- The fire has been mapped at 88 acres and is now 5% contained. Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place.

East County WIldfire and Emergency Alerts

August 8,2025 -- There is immediate structure threat from the #RoadrunnerFire, a brush fire that began at Roadrunner Lane and Ribbonwood Road. The fire has burned 25 acres and has zero containment.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has issued Evacuation Orders and Warnings for nearby areas, all north of I-8 as of 12:55 p.m. For an interactive map with updated emergency evacuation information visit: OES Emergency Map

The temporary evacuation point is located at : Golden Acorn Casino (1800 Golden Acorn Way, Campo 91906).

An Evacuation Order requires immediate movement out of the affected area due to an imminent threat to life.

There is extreme danger in your area. You must leave now.

Do not wait.

An Evacuation Warning means there is a potential threat to life and/or property.

You may be in danger soon.

Leave now if you need extra time, or do not feel safe.

Call your emergency contacts now if you need help.

Contact your neighbors and share information.

Vulnerable populations such as people with disabilities, people with access or functional needs, and/or large animals should leave now.

Download the free Genasys Protect app on your mobile device to receive updates on evacuations in your area.

For more information and live updates, follow @CALFIRESANDIEGO and @SDSheriff on X or visit AlertSanDiego.org.