EVACUATIONS AS HOMES THREATENED BY FIRE BURNING NEAR BARRETT JUNCTION TOWARD POTRERO

Update 5:07 p.m. -- The fire has swelled to 1,400 acres, per Cal Fire. Camp Lockett in Campo is now accepting large animals from the fire. There are 2 evacuation centers - Jamul Casino and Camp Lockett. Do NOT go to Potrero County Park announced earlier. Coyote Holler is now being evacuated due to shifting winds, a resident has informed ECM.

Update 4:20 p.m. -- A VLAT (very large air tanker) has been ordered. Resources are requested from as far away as Arizona.

Update 3:45 p.m. -- Cal Fire reports the fire has burned 100 to 150 acres and destroyed a structure; it is spreading at a critical rate of speed.

Evacuation centers are being set up at Jamul Casino; if you cannot safely reach there, an alternative evacuation point is at Potrero County Park (24800 Potrero Park Dr.) in Potrero.

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts

August 31, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) Cal Fire is at the scene of a vegetation fire near Highway 94 and Barrett Lake Road. The #Border32Fire is 30 acres with immediate structure threat, burning eastward. A type 1 strike team has been requested to be dispatched to Potrero, scanner traffic indicates.

The California Highway Patrol is shutting down State Route 94 between Marron Valley and State Route 188.

Cal Fire urges people to evacuated from the followin areas (map updateed 4:20 p.m.)

If you have eyewitness reports or photos, please contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org.

Sign up to receive free East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts at this link: https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/wild-fire-alerts where you can also opt to receive a free weekly newsletter with top East County news and events. Also follow EastCountyAlert on Twitter.