EVACUATIONS IN LAKESIDE FIRE





East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts

Photo: Red areas are under mandatory evacuation orders as of 5 p.m. Yellow areas have evacuation warnings. View interactive map here for latest evacuation updates. This is the county's map which has more details than others.

Find out what evacuation zone you are in by typing your address here: https://protect.genasys.com/search?z=14&latlon=32.794773%2C-116.962527

Update 6:44 p.m.-- Fire size: The fire is 340 acres and 10% contained, per Cal Fire.

Update 6:18 p.m. Road closures: Due to the #MonteFire, the following roads are closed to thru traffic and open to residents only: • Lake Jennings Rd & El Monte Rd • El Monte Rd @ Omas Rd • Willow Rd @ Omas Rd, per CHP.

Update 5:19 p.m. -- Animal evacuation: Large animals can be evacuated to Dianne Jacob Equestrian Park, 11055 Moreno Ave, Lakeside. Small animals can be evacuated to Humane Society shelter at 5821 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita.

Update 4:34 p.m.- The fire is now 312 acres, per Cal Fire with zero percent containment.

June 17, 2025 (Lakeside) -- Evacuations have been ordered in the fast-moving #MonteFire in Lakeside’s El Monte Valley. The fire began at 15900 El Monte Rd. near El Monte Park and the San Diego River. Cal Fire says the fire has potential for extended attack.

El Monte Rd. is closed at Yucca Rd.

A very large air tanker has been ordered, per scanner traffic.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Walmart Supercenter, 13487 Camino Canada, El Cajon per Genasys. .

For a map and more information go to www.AlertSD.org

The fire has reached the ridgeline, per Watch Duty App.





San Diego Emergency Inf ormation

Genasys Evacuation Map

Sign up to receive free East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts via email at the top right side of our homepage. You can also follow EastCountyAlert on X.