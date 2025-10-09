Evacuations lifted in Rancho Fire

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alert Service

Photo, right: Rancho Fire viewed from Julian, by Nancy Kramer

October 9, 2025 (Ramona) – Evacuations have been lifted in the fast-moving #RanchoFire in Ramona, which has burned 105 acres and earlier threatened homes. The blaze, which started from a vehicle accident igniting brush, is 15% contained and forward spread is stopped.

The fire began near Highway 78 and Casner Road, east of Ramona this afternoon, per Cal Fire. Multiple air tankers, helicopters and ground crews battled the blaze.

Approximately 59 households were ordered to evacuate, with another 159 under evacuation warnings, according to Supervisor Joel Anderson. A temporary evacuation point was set up at the Ramona Rodeo.

State Route 78 was shut down from Rancho Santa Teresa Drive to Old Julian Hwy, per CHP Border Communications Center on X.