EVACUATIONS IN SANTA YSABEL DUE TO BRUSH FIRE

East County Wildfire and Emergency Alerts

Photo by Jonna Waite, viewed from west Pine Hills

Update 4:45 p.m. -- The fire is now 173 acres and 0% contained, but the spread has slowed, per Cal Fire. A temporary evacuation point has been established at Lake Henshaw.

July 3, 2021 (San Diego's East County) – A motorhome fire that ignited vegetation has sparked a brush fire on Highway 79 north of Highway 78 in Santa Ysabel. The fire is over 10 acres and is now threatening homes on School House Canyon Road. Evacuations are in progress, Cal Fire reports.

Highway 79 is closed from Highway 76 to Mesa Grande Road. Traffic is being diverted from the scene. Avoid this area and expect long delays if you must travel there.

Cal Fire and other agencies are on the scene. Firefighting aircraft have arrived and an air tanker has taken off from Ramona to fight the fire.

Sign up to receive free East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts via email at the top right side of our homepage. You can also follow EastCountyAlerts on Twitter.