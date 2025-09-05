Evacuations in Spring Valley due to fast-moving fire

Update: Forward progress has been halted. The fire has been mapped at 75 acres and evacuation orders have been lifted, Watch Duty App reports.

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts

Photo, right by Henri Migala

September 5, 2025 (Spring Valley ) -- Level 3 "go now" evacuations have been ordered in zone SDC-2153 in Spring Valley due to the fast-moving #LodgeFire, which started near Jamacha Blvd. and Double Tree Road a short time ago. View the Genasys evacuation map.

The brush fire has charred 30 aces and has potential to burn 200-300 acres, per Cal Fire. Aircraft includng fixed-wing plane and helicopters are battling the blaze along with ground crews; Cal Fire asked people to avoid the area. Two large air tankers have been requested.

Structures are threatened within minutes, per Watch Duty App.

Photo: Lodge Fire viewed from San Miguel Mountain.

