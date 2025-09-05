Evacuations in Spring Valley due to fast-moving fire

Update: Forward progress has been halted. The fire has been mapped at 75 acres and evacuation orders have been lifted, Watch Duty App reports.

Photo, right by Henri Migala

September 5, 2025 (Spring Valley ) -- Level 3 "go now" evacuations have been ordered in zone SDC-2153 in Spring Valley due to the fast-moving #LodgeFire, which started near Jamacha Blvd. and Double Tree Road a short time ago.  View the Genasys evacuation map.

The brush fire has charred 30 aces and has potential to burn 200-300 acres, per Cal Fire. Aircraft includng fixed-wing plane and helicopters are battling the blaze along with ground crews; Cal Fire asked people to avoid the area. Two large air tankers have been requested.

Structures are threatened within minutes, per Watch Duty App.

Photo: Lodge Fire viewed from San Miguel Mountain.

