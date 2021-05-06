EVENING COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS COMING TO NORTH, EAST, SOUTH COUNTY

By José A. Álvarez, County of San Diego Communications Office

May 6, 2021 (San Diego's East County) - Starting, Thurs., May 6, three County COVID-19 vaccination sites in North, East and South County will start offering evening hours for San Diegans.

The three clinics will be administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to people with and without appointments. People are welcome to drop-in whether for a first dose or a second dose that is a follow up to a dose received elsewhere.

The sites will be offering doses from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in:

Oceanside

Sun. to Thurs.

North Coastal Live Well Health Center

1701 Mission Avenue

Chula Vista

Sun. to Thurs.

South Region Live Well Center at Chula Vista

690 Oxford Street

El Cajon

Tues. to Sat.

East Public Health Center

367 North Magnolia Avenue

“With 1.5 million San Diegan now having received at least one dose of vaccine, and with vaccination sites more widespread, we are able to improve convenience,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “By offering evening hours, the County is providing the public even more options to help get us to herd immunity and back to the things we love.”

Anyone 16 and up who lives, works or goes to school in San Diego County can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost. See more locations at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine

Vaccination Progress:

Doses delivered: Almost 3.04 million.

Doses administered: More than 2.83 million.

Received at least one shot: Over 1.5 million or 55.9% of San Diegans 16 and older.

Fully vaccinated: About 1.09 million or 40.4%.

The goal: fully vaccinate 75% of San Diego County residents 16 and older or 2,017,011 people.

To date, 74.6% of the goal population has received at least one vaccine and 53.9% are fully vaccinated.

More vaccination information can be found coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

State Metrics:

San Diego County’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is currently 6.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

The testing positivity percentage is 2.3%.

The health equity metric is 3.0%.

CDPH assesses counties on a weekly basis. The next report is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4.

Community Setting Outbreaks:

No new community outbreaks were confirmed May 2.

Two community outbreaks were reported May 1 in business settings.

Three community outbreaks were reported April 30: one in a restaurant/bar setting, one in a retail setting and in a business setting.

In the past seven days (April 26 through May 2), 18 community outbreaks were confirmed.

The community outbreaks trigger is seven or more in seven days.

Testing:

6,672 tests were reported to the County on May 2, and the percentage of new positive cases was 3%.

The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 1.5%. Target is less than 8.0%.

The 7-day, daily average of tests is 13,370.

Cases, Hospitalizations and ICU Admissions:

172 COVID-19 cases were reported to the County on May 2. The region’s total is now 276,692.

15,257 or 5.5% of all cases have required hospitalization.

1,683 or 0.6% of all cases and 11% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Deaths:

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported May 2. The region’s total is 3,712.

Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported May 1. Four men and two women died between Nov. 11, 2020 and April 29, 2021.

Of the people who died, two were 80 years of age or older, one was in their 70s and three were in their 60s.

All had underlying medical conditions.

Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported April 30. Three men and one woman died between April 7 and April 29, 2021.

Of the people who died, two were 80 years of age or older, one was in their 60s and one was in their 50s.

All had underlying medical conditions.

More Information: