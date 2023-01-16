EVENTS ACROSS CA, U.S. TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL DAY OF RACIAL HEALING

By Suzanne Potter, California News Service

January 16, 2023 (San Diego) -- Tomorrow is the 7th Annual National Day of Racial Healing, which is commemorated every year, always on the day after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation created the National Day of Racial Healing to promote the idea the journey to racial equity begins with taking steps toward racial healing.

La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the foundation, said it is important for people to take action in their own communities, doing what they can to minimize attitudes of polarization and division.

"Through the conversation and dialogue, and trust-building, relationships are forged that allow them to take collective action to improve systems and outcomes in their own community, so that all children and families can thrive," Tabron explained.

On Tuesday, MSNBC and Telemundo will broadcast town halls, and organizers are holding more than 160 events across the nation, with 12 in California alone.

Tabron added people of all races and political persuasions are encouraged to participate.

"This process of healing is one that is very affirming to everyone," Tabron pointed out. "It is not a 'blame-shame' construct. And it's about connecting across our humanity."

The website gives dozens of concrete steps people can take to promote racial understanding in schools, in the workplace, in houses of worship, community groups, libraries and more.





