EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR DESERTS

East County News Service

June 2, 2021 (San Diego) -- The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County Deserts, effective until Friday at 9 p.m. Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

Several County facilities will be open as Cool Zones in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley, and Valley Center. For location information, hours of operation, and tips to beat the heat, visit: www.coolzones.org.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if available, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of emergencies like heat exhaustion and heatstroke, visit: www.sandiegocounty.gov/hhsa/programs/phs/extreme_heat

More forecast information, updates and map are available from the National Weather Service.