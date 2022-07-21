EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR DESERTS TODAY AND TOMORROW

July 21, 2022 (San Diego's East County) -- The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County Deserts, starting at 11 a.m. today until Friday 7/22/22 at 8:00 p.m. Hot conditions with high temperatures of up to 116 degrees may be reached.

Borrego Springs Branch Library will be open as Cool Zone. For location information, hours of operation, and tips to beat the heat, visit: www.coolzones.org.

• Extreme heat increases the risk for heat-related illnesses and can affect those working or participating in outdoor activities.

• Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if one is available, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors by telephone, video call or in-person.

• Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles at any time.

• Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

• Know the signs and symptoms of emergencies like heat exhaustion and heatstroke, visit: www.sandiegocounty.gov/hhsa/programs/phs/extreme_heat.

Visit the National Weather Service for more information.