EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING ISSUED FOR DESERTS

East County News Service

July 9, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning Saturday through Monday for San Diego County’s deserts, where temperatures of 115 to 120 degrees are expected.

Extreme heat increases the risk of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke which can lead to death.

Residents are advised to stay indoors in air-conditioned buildings. Drink more water than usual and avoid alcoholic, sugary or caffeinated drinks. Eat small, more frequent meals. Wear lightweight, light colored clothes and avoid outdoor activities, or take frequent breaks and avoid the hottest part of the day.

Keep a close eye on children, pets, and family, friends and neighbors who may be vulnerable to the heat, especially the elderly. Don’t leave kids, pets or the elderly in a vehicle, even for a few minutes.

Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin, headache, dizziness, weakness or exhaustion, or nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting, confusion, throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness, high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin, rapid, weak pulse, rapid, shallow breathing, or seizures.