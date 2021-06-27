EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING ISSUED TODAY AT 10 AM THROUGH MONDAY AT 9 PM

Source: County of San Diego

June 27, 2021 (San Diego) - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County deserts and mountains until Monday 6/28/21 at 9:00 p.m. More forecast information and updates are available from the National Weather Service.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if one is available, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors by telephone, video conferencing or if in person, while adhering to social distancing recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of emergencies like heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. County facilities will be open as Cool Zones. For location information, hours of operation, and tips to beat the heat, visit www.coolzones.org.