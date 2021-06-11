EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NEXT WEEK, HIGH FIRE DANGER: COUNTY TO OPEN COOL ZONES

Address: 341 Heald Ln., Fallbrook, CA 92028
Days/Hours: Monday – Friday, 9am – 6:30pm
Lakeside Community Center
Address: 9841 Vine St., Lakeside, CA 92040
Days/Hours: Monday – Friday, 12pm – 5pm
Santa Ysabel Nature Center
Address: 22135 CA-79, Santa Ysabel, CA 92070
Days/Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10am – 6pm and Friday – Sunday, 9am – 7pm
Spring Valley Community Center
Address: 8735 Jamacha Blvd., Spring Valley, CA 91977
Days/Hours: Monday – Thursday, 11am – 8pm and Friday, 11am – 5pm
Borrego Springs County Library branch
Address: 2580 Country Club Road, Borrego Springs
Days/Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Additional sites will be posted next week on the Cool Zones website.
Please note that regardless of vaccination status, anyone who enters a cool zone must wear a facial covering inside. This is in adherence to guidance from the California Department of Public Health.
To reduce your risk during high heat, limit strenuous outdoor activities to early morning or evening. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
