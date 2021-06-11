EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NEXT WEEK, HIGH FIRE DANGER: COUNTY TO OPEN COOL ZONES

Update: Borrego Springs Branch Library is a cool zone, open starting Monday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

By Miriam Raftery

June 11, 2021 (San Diego) – The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning starting Monday, June 14 through Thursday, June 17 across Southern California. Breezes along with dry conditions will lead to elevated fire weather conditions each afternoon.

Potential record-breaking temperatures are forecast, with low deserts reaching 115 to 120 degrees and high deserts 110 to 112 degrees. San Diego County’s valleys could reach up to 101 degrees, mountains up to 95 degrees, and beaches up to 84 degrees.

Soaring temperatures mean increased risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for those involved in outdoor activities and vulnerable individuals.

To reduce risk, drink plenty of fluids and stay in an air-conditioned room. Check up on friends and neighbors – and never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle – not even for a few minutes.

The County website intiially did not list any cool zones when this extreme heat warning was posted. However, after East County Magazine reached out to County officials to ask that cool zones be opened, Donna Durckel advised that starting Tuesday, the following locations will be open as cool zones:

Fallbrook Community Center

Address: 341 Heald Ln., Fallbrook, CA 92028

Days/Hours: Monday – Friday, 9am – 6:30pm

Lakeside Community Center

Address: 9841 Vine St., Lakeside, CA 92040

Days/Hours: Monday – Friday, 12pm – 5pm

Santa Ysabel Nature Center

Address: 22135 CA-79, Santa Ysabel, CA 92070

Days/Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10am – 6pm and Friday – Sunday, 9am – 7pm

Spring Valley Community Center

Address: 8735 Jamacha Blvd., Spring Valley, CA 91977

Days/Hours: Monday – Thursday, 11am – 8pm and Friday, 11am – 5pm

Borrego Springs County Library branch

Address: 2580 Country Club Road, Borrego Springs

Days/Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional sites will be posted next week on the Cool Zones website.

Please note that regardless of vaccination status, anyone who enters a cool zone must wear a facial covering inside. This is in adherence to guidance from the California Department of Public Health.

To reduce your risk during high heat, limit strenuous outdoor activities to early morning or evening. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.