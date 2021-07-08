EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY

By Miriam Raftery, East County Magazine By Miriam Raftery, East County Magazine

July 8, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for San Diego County’s inland areas, with temperatures forecast to reach up to 120 degrees in local deserts from Saturday through at least Monday.

Expect high temperatures in mountain areas as well, where the heat could hit 98 degrees in areas below 6,000 feet.