EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County Deserts, starting at 10 a.m. today until Friday 8/27/21 at 9p.m. Hot conditions with high temperatures of up to 114 degrees may be reached.

Several County facilities will be open as Cool Zones. For location information, hours of operation, and tips to beat the heat, visit: www.coolzones.org.

Extreme heat increases the risk for heat-related illnesses and can affect those working or participating in outdoor activities. Here are some safety tips:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if one is available, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors by telephone, video call or in-person, while also following social distancing recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles at any time.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of emergencies like heat exhaustion and heatstroke, visit: www.sandiegocounty.gov/hhsa/programs/phs/extreme_heat

Visit the National Weather Service for more information updates and a map.