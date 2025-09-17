Exclusive: ECM obtains video showing start of Coches Fire

View video

September 17, 2025 (Lakeside) -- East County Magazine photographer Patrick Ward has obtained video from a Lakeside homeowner who lives next to the spot where the Coches Fire began. The video from the homeowner, who asked to remain anonymous, shows vehicles on the roadway around 2:56 p.m. on September 8, 2025, followed by brush igniting in several spots.

Cal Fire and Lakeside Fire have not yet announced the cause of this fire, though the video could indicate a vehicle-caused ignition such as sparks from a faulty catalytic converter. ECM has sent this video to Cal Fire's public information officer.