By G. A. McNeeley

April 8, 2025 (Campo) – You’re invited to step back in time to the Wild West and experience the history and culture of San Diego’s East County during Campo Days. This free event includes visits to four museums in Campo, as well as activities ranging from riding a historic railway to watching exciting demonstration of equestrian skills.

Campo Days will be held on Saturday, June 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Camp Lockett Event & Equestrian Facility

Saddle up and explore the Camp Lockett Event & Equestrian Facility. Located on the ground of a historic military outpost, this museum honors the legacy of the famed Buffalo Soldiers (the last mounted cavalry units trained in Southern California).

You’ll find exciting things happening here, from Gymkhanas and Round-Ups, to flat track racing and camping.

For more information about the Camp Lockett Event & Equestrian Facility, click here.

Gaskill Brothers Stone Store Museum

Unearth the past at the Gaskill Brothers Stone Store Museum. This historic area was once a bustling center of commerce, travel, and ranching. Unveil the captivating Indigenous, ranching, and military history of the area.

Learn about pioneers (like the Gaskill Brothers), the 1875 shoot-out that took place there, the Kumeyaay Tribe, Camp Lockett, and the first black cavalry division (the Buffalo Soldiers) stationed at Campo, inside of this 1885 structure.

For more information about the Gaskill Brothers Stone Store Museum, click here.

Motor Transport Museum

Gear up for a journey through transportation history at the Motor Transport Museum. Housed inside of a former Feldspar Mill, this museum showcases a treasure trove of vintage vehicles that reflect the area’s rich heritage of mining.

Located at the former Standard Sanitary Manufacturing Mill, there are over 200 examples of motor transport vehicles and industrial equipment on display, as well as an archival collection of technical manuals.

For more information about the Motor Transport Museum, click here.

Pacific Southwest Railway Museum

Ride the rails at the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum. Explore classic train exhibits, climb aboard for a vintage twin excursion through the beautiful backcountry, and discover the fascinating story of regional railroads.

Depart from the 1917 Campo Depot, and travel back in time on the vintage 1940’s railway into Campo’s backcountry. Afterwards, leisurely stroll through the collection of over 90 pieces of railroad rolling stock (including a Railway Post Office car), and learn how railroads conquered the West.

For more information about the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum, click here.

Unforgettable Experiences Await

Campo Days is your chance to ride a historic train, uncover hidden stories (of cowboys, ranchers, and Native American tribes), explore the bygone era of vintage vehicles and mining exhibits, and learn about the legendary Buffalo Soldiers who once patrolled the area.

The museums are offering free museum admission and music entertainment during the event. Other activities and experiences are subject to change.

For more information about Campo days, click here, and make sure to check the individual websites for the most up-to-date information on each museum.