EXPLORE THE HISTORY OF WATER IN EAST COUNTY ON JANUARY 25

Source: Helix Water District

Photo: Dignitaries rode boats to celebrate opening day of the San Diego Flume in 1889, which brought water from Lake Cuyamaca to meet the needs of East County residents.

January 15, 2020 (La Mesa) -- At the next Helix Water Talks, on Saturday, January 25, Helix Water District will take customers through 130 years of local history including how the need for a robust water infrastructure played into development of East County and how Helix Water District was formed to meet that need.

The doors open at 8:30 a.m. at Helix’s administration office in La Mesa. The free event includes coffee and bagels, a presentation and an hour-long, 3-floor tour of the district’s collection of historical photos.

“The history of Helix Water District and our role in developing and providing water for East County over the last century is fascinating,” said Helix Water District General Manager Carlos Lugo. “Our customers really enjoy this event.”

To register for the event, go to hwd.com. The registration link is on the homepage.

Helix started the Water Talks series in 2017 to show customers how the district operates, manages water quality and maintains its infrastructure. Customers are invited to take behind-the-scenes tours of the R.M. Levy Water Treatment Plant in Lakeside in the spring, the Nat L. Eggert Operations Center in El Cajon in the fall, and the district’s Administrative Office and collection of historical photography each winter.

Helix Water District provides water treatment for 500,000 east county residents and water distribution for 276,000 people in the cities of El Cajon, La Mesa and Lemon Grove, the community of Spring Valley and parts of Lakeside.