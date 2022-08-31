EXPLOSIVE GROWTH IN FIRE NEAR BORDER CLOSES HIGHWAY, SPARKS EVACUATIONS

Update: All schools in the Mountain Empire School District will be closed tomorrow due to the fire.

By Miriam Raftery

Photo, right, by Nadin Abbott

August 31, 2022 (San Diego’s East County)—The #BorderFire32 has swelled to 1,600 acres since starting this afternoon near State Route 94 and Barrett Lake Road near Dulzura.

The fire is burning eastward, with zero containment, and has crossed State Route 94 on the eastern portion of the fire. Structures are threatened, at least one has burned, and more than 400 homes have been ordered to evacuate tonight as the fire burns at a critical speed. Mandatory evacuation areas include much of Potrero, Barrett Junction, Dulzura and Tecate.

State Route 94 is closed all the way from Otay Lakes Rd. in Dulzura to Forrest Gate Rd. in Campo. The Tecate border crossing is also shut down.

Evacuation centers have changed from earlier today.

Current evacuation centers are set up at:

Jamul Casino, 14145 Campo Rd. (Red Cross is providing resources here)

Mountain Empire High School, 3305 Buckman Springs Rd., Pine Valley

An earlier evacuation center at Potrero Park has been closed.

Pets can be taken to the San Diego Humane Society, 5821 Sweetwater Rd. in Bonita.

Need help to evacuate pets? Call the Dept. of Animal Services at 619-236-2341. Messsages will be relayed to their Emergency Response Team stationed nearby.

Here is the latest evacuation map as of 7 p.m.

The fire has been burning eastward however an eyewitness in Potrero indicates the winds have shifted and the fire is heading toward Coyote Holler, which is among the areas being evacuated.

Air tankers, helicopters and ground crews from many districts are on scene, however a very large air tanker has been diverted to Los Angeles, where a major fire is also burning.

Photo, left, via HPWren webcam, UCSD