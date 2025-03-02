EXPLOSIVE MATERIALS FOUND INSIDE RV IN LAKESIDE

Source: San Diego Sheriff’s department

March 2, 2025 (Lakeside) - The Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating the discovery of explosive materials inside a recreational vehicle (RV) in Lakeside. The items were discovered when deputies from the Sheriff’s substation in Lakeside responded to a call reporting a possible overdose in the 11000 block of Lakeside Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive in a RV on the property. Paramedics took the man to the hospital to receive medical care.

“While at the scene, deputies noticed several items in the RV that were indicative of possible explosives,” says Sergeant Anthony Tripoli.

The Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit, was called in to assist. Members of the City of San Diego and San Diego County HAZMAT teams, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) assisted the Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit with the disposal of some of the explosive materials.

The investigation into this incident by the Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit continues.

The Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit investigates all matters relating to arson, suspicious fires, fire injuries, fire death, explosions, explosive injuries, explosive-related deaths and the recovery and safe disposal of homemade bombs and military munitions.