EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS: BORDER 32 FIRE THREATENS TOWNS

Story and photos by Nadin Abbott

Photo, left: View from one mile west of Barrett Junction, looking east toward Potrero

August 31, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Fueled by extreme heat, dry and windy conditions, the Border32Fire has grown to 4,324 acres tonight and is exhibiting extreme fire behavior. The communities of Potrero, Barrett and Tecate are threatened by the fire, Cal Fire reports tonight.

It began around 2 p.m. near Barrett Road and Highway 94. Cal Fire, the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies responded. The fire was under attack by ground and air assets initially, including a very large air tanker, fixed wing aircraft and helicopters. Night operations for aircraft are extremely dangerous and are rarely done, even by San Diego Fire Department helicopters that are equipped for this. So as of now this is under attack only by ground based crews, and multiple engine companies, including brush trucks and fire trucks. The latter are used to defend structures.

There are other agencies involved and when I drove to the scene saw plenty of Border Patrol vehicles escorting people out of the areas where there are mandatory evacuations. They were driving them west towards Jamul. According to San Diego County Emergency as of this writing there are over 400 homes under mandatory evacuation. The fire is also burning mostly east.

As of this writing there are also operations to evacuate pets. For this, Animal Control is driving to the road closures, contacting owners and driving back with keys to retrieve small animals. They also intend to work with owners who have large animals. According to the County, “Evacuations are ordered for the Barrett Lake Road area, Coyote Holler Road area, and Round Potrero Road near Potrero and Dulzura. This is an evacuation order and requires immediate movement out of the affected area due to an imminent threat to life. If you need emergency assistance with evacuation, call 911.”

There are checkpoints in Dulzura as well, and this is where Animal Control is meeting pet owners. In this case, if you need help call 619-236-2341. The animal shelter in Bonita, at 5821 Sweetwater Road is the designated shelter for this fire.

The Temporary evacuation center at Jamul casino is closing. An overnight shelter is opening at Mountain Empire High School at 3305 Buckman Springs Road in Pine Valley. This will be manned by the American Red Cross, and will provide food and drink. All schools in the school district will be closed tomorrow due to the fire.

There are road closures, and they are as follows:

Tecate Port of Entry

SR-94 closed to all traffic between Forrest Gate Road in Campo and Otay Lakes Road in Dulzura

Barrett School Road is closed at Highway 94

It is important to understand that if you are ordered to evacuate, you should.

This is a very dangerous fire. In my years of covering them, this is one of the most dangerous ones I have seen. Partly it is the lack of recovery after the heat of the day. When I left the temperature was 86 Fahrenheit,. This not only affects recovery for humans, but it affects fire behavior. It makes it more extreme.