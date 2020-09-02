EXTREME HEAT AND FIRE RISK FORECAST FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Printer-friendly version
By Miriam Raftery
September 2, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – Scorching heat is forecast starting Friday and building through the Labor Day weekend.This brings “near critical fire weather risk,” with high temperatures and dry air, according to the National Weather Service. Friday through Monday will likely be the hottest days of the year, forecasters predict.
There will be a high heat risk for most of the population in San Diego County due to exceptionally hot days and very warm nights, the NWS warns. Temperatures could reach 121 degrees in lower deserts, 112 in higher deserts, 108 in San Diego County Valleys, 105 in mountain areas, 102 degrees in coastal areas and 92 even at the beaches.
