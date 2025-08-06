EXTREME HEAT WARNING ISSUED FOR DESERTS, HEAT ADVISORY FOR OTHER EAST COUNTY AREAS

By Miriam Raftery

August 6, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – Dangerously high temperatures are forecast across much of East County through Friday, peaking on Thursday. Other East County communities could reach the high 90s.

Elevated fire conditions are also present due to relative humidity down to 10-15% in inland valleys and mountains, though conditions are not expected to be windy, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 116 to 117 degrees in Borrego Springs and Ocotillo Wells. Other areas expected to hit triple digit temperatures include Campo, Tecate and Escondido

Many communities are expected to have temperatures in the 90s, including Julian, Mt. Laguna, Alpine, El Cajon, and Palomar. Even beach areas could reach the high 80s.

Extreme heat can pose risks to the public, especially those who are homeless, elderly, children, and those without access to air condition. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay indoors in an air-conditioned location if possible.

Find a list of county cool zones, such as libraries and community centers, at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/PublicHealthPreparednesandResponse/cool-zones.html (CoolZones.org)