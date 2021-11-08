FACEBOOK USER HELPS FIND MISSING LOCAL SENIOR

By Miriam Raftery

November 8, 2021 (San Diego) – After an 81-year-old man went missing from San Ysidro on November 4, San Diego Police posted notices on social media.

Two days later, SDPD posted on Twitter, “Javier has been found! A Facebook user who saw our post recognized him and helped get him to safety! Thank you to everyone who kept an eye out for him.”

Javier, whose last name was not provided in the alerts, was last seen wearing a black hat, gray jacket and black shoes.

The successful effort by SDPD demonstrates that despite criticisms of some aspects of social media, such online sites are also having positive impacts – in some cases, helping to save lives.