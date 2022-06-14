FAKE OFFICER IN SILVER CAMRY PULLED OVER AT LEAT 10 MOTORISTS: DETECTIVES SEEK MORE VICTIMS

By Miriam Raftery

June 14, 2022 (San Diego) – A man arrested yesterday for impersonated a Sheriff’s officer while pulling over a female motorist in Fallbrook conducted at least 10 other fake traffic stope in Bonsall, Fallbrook and Oceanside since last August. Detectives with the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation are looking for more victims, says Detective Lester Garman.

During these bogus traffic stops, the suspect, Michael Carmichael, 20, was driving a 2009 silver Toyota Camry with flashing red and blue emergency lights similar to the image shown below.

At the time of his arrest on June 13, Carmichael was wearing tactical pants, a black polo shirt with San Diego County Sheriff's Department patches on the sleeves and a vest with the yellow and gold Sheriff patch on the front and back. He was also wearing all the gear shown in the photo above.

A deputy with the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation drove by what appeared to be a traffic stop at the intersection of South Mission and Winter Haven Roads in Fallbrookshortly before 2 a.m. The silver car had emergency strobe lights in the front and back. The deputy also saw a man wearing a black shirt with San Diego County Sheriff's Department patches, a gun belt with a gun in the holster.

The uniformed deputy turned around to assist what he initially thought was a plainclothes deputy. As the deputy approached, the man ran into his car and drove away. The deputy tried to pull over the suspect, but the driver kept going. At some point, the suspect turned off all his lights making it too dangerous for the deputy to follow the suspect.

As the deputy continued to check the area, he came upon a crash scene. Responding deputies pulled the suspect out of the car and quickly extinguished a small brush fire sparked by the crash.

Carmichael was treated at a hospital and then booked into Vista Detention Facility on charges of impersonating a peace officer, felony evading, possessing a baton and brass knuckles, as well as false imprisonment.

An acquaintance was riding with Carmichael at the time of the incident. The woman had minor aches and pains from the crash and was checked by paramedics at the scene. Detectives spoke to her and determined she had no involvement in Carmichael's impersonation.

The woman who was initially pulled over by Carmichael was not hurt.

A search warrant was served at Carmichael's home in Oceanside yesterday afternoon. Deputies found additional items that could be used to impersonate a deputy, police officer or security guard. All the guns seized were replicas.

Anyone who might have been a victim or anyone who may have information on Carmichael's impersonation is asked to call the Sheriff's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at (888) 580-8477.