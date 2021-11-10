FALL GARDEN FESTIVAL NOV. 13 AT THE WATER CONSERVATION GARDEN

East County News Service

November 10, 2021 (El Cajon) -- Beauty abounds at The Water Conservation Garden at Cuyamaca College in Rancho San Diego, where the Fall Garden Festival will be held on November 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes fall plant sales, educational talks, and tours to help you get planting for the season.

A large array of plant vendors will be at The Garden selling proteas, plumerias, Joshua Trees, succulents, water saving and water garden plants, rare plants including fruit plants, and many more. Local art, jewelry and garden vendors will be selling many unique gift items for your holiday shopping,

The Fall Garden Festival will also feature free outdoor demonstrations and tours on water harvesting, hillside planting, and sustainable landscapes, sponsored by The County of San Diego. Pre-Register for these programs below to receive free event entry.

Ms. Smarty-Plants™ is teaming up with SDG&E to giveaway free trees! Make sure you get the right tree planted in the right place, by catching a tree planting demonstration with Master Arborist, Brad Brown of Tree Life Consulting or joining his Nov. 6th Zoom class.

There are also landscape design consultations offered all day.

General admission $8 / Seniors $5 / Children $4 / Children under 2 yrs free / Garden Members free. The entry fee is waived for those who pre-register and sign up to attend the selected tours.

Learn more and RSVP at https://thegarden.org/calendar/fall-garden-festival/.