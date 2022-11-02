FALL GARDEN FESTIVAL NOVEMBER 5 HAS PLANTS GALORE AND MORE

East County News Service

November 2, 2022 (Rancho San Diego) – The Water Conservation Garden at Cuyamaca College in Rancho San Diego invites you to its Fall Garden Festival and annual plant sale on Saturday, November 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests can celebrate all that fall has to offer including garden trails bustling with exclusive plant sales, wonderful landscape workshops, local merchants, and a collection of photographs at the venue’s first-ever photo contest. Ms. Smarty-Plants™ will share a special song and sign language for families, while landscape professionals lead tours and consultations for gardening enthusiasts. You can also enjoy foods. vendors, flora and the fresh air of fall.

Tickets will be sold on site ($11 general admission, member $6, children 2 and under free).

For more information, visit https://thegarden.org/fall-garden-festival/.