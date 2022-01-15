FAMED SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHER MIKE NORRIS DISPLAYS WORK IN PARSONAGE MUSEUM LEMON GROVE DURING BLACK HISTORY MONTH

By Helen Ofield, Treasurer/Historian, Lemon Grove Historical Society Photo of Mike Norris by Ife Babatunde January 15, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- The Lemon Grove Historical Society (LGHS) will observe Black History Month with a solo show, Mike Norris: A Retrospective, on view Feb. 1 through Apr. 30 on Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and weekdays by appointment for groups of six or more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Parsonage Museum, 3185 Olive Street, Treganza Heritage Park, Lemon Grove.

The exhibition honors the work of a noted African American photographer, whose work is characterized by drama, movement and deep humanity.

Modest and retiring, Norris was spotted by Oakland Tribune photographer Kenneth P. Green. "I used to do ride-alongs with Kenneth on his assignments," said Norris. "One day he said I'd make a good photographer, but I just laughed. At the time I was working as a nightclub singer and drummer."

But Greene persisted. Intrigued, Norris began studying Greene's work, as well as that of Gordon Parks, the legendary African American photographer. It was sports photography that became Norris's ticket to ride--all the way to the Hall of Fame four times with dramatic images of Chargers' linebacker, Junior Seau (for whom Norris became the personal photographer); LaDainian Tomlinson, the Chargers' winning running back, Joe Morgan, the great second baseman and Ronnie Lott, the remarkable linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers.

These indelible portraits cemented Norris's reputation as a photographer who got the story. His career includes work with Tiger Woods' golf clinics for youth, private clients, big public events, publications like San Diego Voice & Viewpoint, one of the oldest, most prestigious Black newspapers in America, and more. Norris's interpersonal skills transform stiff, nervous subjects into relaxed, personable human beings. "There is such joy in this work when a plain old photo becomes alive and vibrant, and jumps off the page," observed Norris.

On Jan. 1, 2022, LGHS continued its practice of recognizing noted artists by appointing Norris its Photographer-in-Residence. He joins Kathleen Strzelecki, Artist-in-Residence (2000) and Robert Stuckey, Videographer-in-Residence (2010).

"We are thrilled to have Mike on board,” said Laura Hook, LGHS president. “His reputation preceded him -- but when he brilliantly photographed our October, 2021 public events for the dedication of Treganza Heritage Park, we knew we had a winner. Thank you, Mike!”

LGHS will celebrate the Norris one-man show with a members' reception on Feb. 4 from 2 - 4 pm at the Parsonage Museum, where libations and refreshments will greet visitors. More information: 619-460-4353.