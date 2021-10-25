FAMILY ASKS HELP TO FIND MISSING MAN LAST SEEN IN KENSINGTON OVER TWO WEEKS AGO

By Miriam Raftery

October 25, 2021 (San Diego) -- Family and friends of Steven Hilles, 54, are asking individuals throughout San Diego County to help find hm. Since the evening of October 7, when he experienced an extreme mental health crisis and left his Kensington neighborhood home on foot, no one has heard from him.

When last seen, he was wearing dark blue jeans, a black pullover and dark sport shoes. He is white, 5’7”, 150 pounds.

His disappearance has been reported to San Diego Police (reference # 21-500959).

“Concerned for his safety and well-being, dozens of relatives and friends have been searching for Steven since he disappeared,” the Adams Avenue Business Association states in an email sent to media.

If you see him, please call (619) 246-7178.