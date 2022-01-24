FAMILY GRIEVES FOR HEALTH CARE WORKER, VICTIM IN SANTEE MURDER-SUICIDE

By Miriam Raftery

January 24, 2022 (Santee) – The Medical Examiner has identified Wesley DeVault, 36, as the victim of a murder-suicide Friday night in Santee. A healthcare worker and father of a 6-year-old son, DeVault was shot and killed by his girlfriend’s estranged husband, Daniel Wayne Isaac, who later committed suicide.

“Wes was one of a kind. A devoted father, son, brother and colleague whose enigmatic energy offered laughter, light and joy. It's hard to be around Wes without a smile,” his brother, Ryan, states on a GoFundMe page set up to help the family. “Wes was loved hard, as evident on his Facebook page. Thank you, Wes, for leaving us all with forever memories.

DeVault worked as a surgical technologist at a local medical clinic. The San Diego resident had gone to visit his girlfriend of six months, who was separated but still living with her estranged husband and their four children to save on expenses. Leigh DeVault, Wesley’s mother, told 10 News that Isaac had been cordial with her son, even inviting him to move in with the family at their home on Diamondback Drive in Santee.

Isaac and his estranged wife, Lindsey Brown, had agreed to file divorce papers a few days ago and Isaac had reportedly been drinking heavily hours before the killing, 10 News reports. When Wesley arrived and talked with a neighbor, Isaac shot him in a garage, then fled the scene.

When Sheriff’s deputies stopped Isaac in his truck a block away, he shot and killed himself when the officers approached.